Maxine Agnes McKenna was born on December 23, 1925, in Waterloo, the daughter of Theodore and Christine (Schmitz) Beck. Maxine attended St. Mary of Mt. Carmel School in Eagle Center and graduated in 1943. She was a nanny for Dr. and Mrs. Cooper in Waterloo and also worked at National Bank in Waterloo. On April 21, 1947, Maxine was united in marriage to Harold McKenna at St. Mary’s of Mt. Carmel Church. Maxine was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dysart, later St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the Dysart Women’s Club. She served as the altar sacristan and sewed for many missions. She enjoyed card clubs, dancing, and traveling. Maxine died at the age of 97 on June 11, 2023, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harold; her parents; brothers, John, Leo, and Roger and their spouses; sisters Annamae and Teresa and their spouses; 2 granddaughters, April and Ashley; and a son in law, Mike Malecek. Maxine is survived by her children, Dean (Monica) McKenna of Dysart, Dale (Sherry) McKenna of Climax Springs, Missouri, Phyllis Malecek of Pocahontas, and Pamela (John) Thiele of Dysart; grandchildren, Angela, Brent, Mindy, Christine, Joe, Jennifer, Jim, Phillip, Marcie, and Laura; 18 great grandchildren, sisters in law, Julie Beck of Bettendorf and Rita Eckardt of Texas; and many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 9:00 AM, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. The burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Dysart. The visitation will be on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.