June 25, 1925-August 27, 2022

Maxeen J. Anton, 97, of Friendship Village and formerly of La Porte City, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Wellspring Living of Friendship Village.

She was born June 25, 1925, in Waterloo, the daughter of Ray and Helen (Plummer) Thomas.

Maxeen graduated from La Porte City High School in 1943. She continued her education at Gates Business College.

She married Donald Anton on September 3, 1946 in La Porte City; he preceded her in death on April 18, 2008.

Maxeen worked as a secretary at Young Plumbing and Heating for 40 years. She was also the bookkeeper for Don at their business, Anton Sales.

She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. Maxeen excelled at playing Bridge, having 70 years of experience. Maxeen was an excellent cook and would often do a lot of canning at home. She loved people and could always strike up a conversation with a stranger. Traveling was another one of her passions, especially to Corpus Christi to visit her brother.

Survived by three daughters, Martha (Jerry) Muller of Waterloo; Mary (Ron) Moody and Molly (Steve) Bell both of La Porte City; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband; great-grandson, Clayton Crozier; sister, Mary Ann; brother, LR Thomas; and good friend, Bonnie Kline.

Maxeen’s family would like to thank the amazing staff at Friendship Village who cared for her over the years. She made many special friends during her time at Friendship Village.

Public Visitation: 12:30 – 2:00 pm Friday, September 9, 2022 at Locke in La Porte City.

Private Family Services will be held following the visitation.

Burial: West View Cemetery

Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice

