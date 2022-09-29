June 27, 1928- September 26, 2022

WATERLOO-Max Van Riper, 94, of Waterloo, died Monday September 26, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 27, 1928, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of George and Alta Griffith Lawson. She married Deforrest Bush in 1946 and they later divorced. Inez married Emil Van Riper on April 15, 1972. He preceded her in death on September 22, 1994.

Max was a custodian with Waterloo Community Schools until her retirement. She was a member of Waterloo Church of Christ and assisted with Amvets and Eagles axillaries.

Survivors include: two sons, Bob (Anita) Bush and Randy (Barb Sharp) Bush, both of Waterloo; one daughter, Diane (Kenny) Monaghan of Thornton, Colo.; nine grandchildren, Christie (Jesse) Inman, Gary Bush, Brad Bush, Kimberly (Aaron) Massman, Dusty (Manila) Bush, Lisa (Justin) Good, Richard (Christin) Monaghan, Sara Bush, Jennifer (Justin) Schlatter; 21 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren; her best friend, of 87 years, Mariam Kackley.

Preceded in death by: her parents; both husbands; a son, Gary Bush; a brother, Herbert Lawson; a great-grandson; a daughter-in-law, Oky Bush; and a special friend, Jim McCarter.

Services: 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 3, Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, October 2, and continuing for one hour before services on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

