Max Robert Cummings

Services will be held at Bondurant Christian Church, 304 Grant Street South, Bondurant, Iowa 50035. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022. If you would like to donate, there is a memorial set up for a scholarship to Ellsworth Community College through Iowa Falls and Alden High School. Please contact Jan Cummings if you would like to make a donation. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.