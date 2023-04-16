August 7, 1942-April 10, 2023

NASHUA-Max Reeves, age 80, of Nashua, IA, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Bethany Alliance Church in Charles City with the Rev. Coutler Page officiating.

Friends may greet the family from 10:00 - 11: 00 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Bethany Alliance Church in Charles City, prior to the Memorial Service.

Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Max was welcomed into the world by his parents, Glenn and Ada (Finney) Reeves, on Aug. 7, 1942, in Danville, Illinois, a small city located near the border with Indiana. He was the third of the Reeves' four children and grew up with his two sisters and one brother in Danville.

Growing up, he loved to play baseball and was a standout centerfielder at Danville High School. He married Diane Clippinger on June 19, 1959, and then attended Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna, Minnesota, where he graduated with degrees in Bible studies and early childhood development.

While his goal at the time was to become a school administrator, Max found his calling in food service. He worked for Servicemaster, which was later bought out by Aarmark, for years, mostly at hospitals in the Midwest but he also spent about 15 years as the food service director at his alma mater.

Max and Diane had four children — Tracy, Jeff, Jeni, and Eric — who will always remember their dad "whistling" all the time, sometimes whistling the same song throughout the entire day! They had a Dad, however, who was a hard worker, often working two jobs to support his family.

In addition to working in food service, he owned a catering business called Kustom Katerers in Owatonna, MN, . Max was an excellent cook and an outstanding baker, known for his cinnamon rolls, German chocolate cake, artisan breads and cookies.

Max lost Diane to cancer in 2003, and after her death, he was working at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, where he met Diane Copenhaver, who worked in the hospital's purchasing department. They were married on June 12, 2004, and after Max took a job at the Waverly Health Center, the couple moved to Nashua.

He loved to go antique shopping, especially when he could buy things that reminded him of his childhood — often telling Diane that this "was just like what my grandmother had," and he was proud of his 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Max had a deep and strong faith. He was a member of the Bethany Alliance Church in Charles City, and he will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. They know today that Max is at peace in a far better place and will greet them one day in the future.

Max is survived by his wife, Diane of Nashua; his children, Tracy (Paul) Schaefer of East Palatka, Florida, Jeff (Sue) Reeves of Sheffield, Jeni Berg of Lyman, South Carolina, and Eric (Janice) Reeves of Marysville, Michigan; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and his two sisters, Pat Beresford of Danville, and Glennda (Ron) Shipley of Youngstown, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Diane Clippinger; grandson, Orion in infancy; and his brother, Dale Reeves.