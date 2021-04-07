FAIRBANK—Max McGrane age 91 of Fairbank passed away Saturday April 4, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born May 17, 1929 in Elma, the son of Pat and Blanche (Halpin) McGrane. Max married Charlotte Tonn on June 4, 1953 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elma. He proudly served in the United States Army for two years during the Korean War. After returning home from the service Max and Charlotte lived in the Elma area for a number of years, then moved to Denver for a short period of time before settling down in Fairbank where they spent the rest of their lives. He worked at Waterloo Industries and retired from there after 30 years of employment. Max is best known for his many years of painting, he probably painted for the majority of the people that lived in Fairbank and for many people who lived in the surrounding communities. Max was a devoted member of the Fairbank American Legion volunteering many hours for different activities that were held at the legion hall. He was most proud to participate in countless Military Rites held for fallen veterans, as well marching in every parade held in Fairbank. Max was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Fairbank Community Club. He is survived by his two sons; Danny (Luan) McGrane of Cedar Falls and Dennis McGrane of Fairbank, eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild with one more on the way. Max is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Charlotte, his daughter; Barb Brennan, a daughter-in-law; Barb McGrane, a grandson; Carson McGrane, 2 sisters and their husbands; Myrna (Harold) Weaver and Lilas (Walt) Swacker.