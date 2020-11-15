Max L. Myers

Max was born on January 24, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Dorus and Leonna (Welch) Myers. He was raised in Maxwell, Iowa, and graduated from the Maxwell High School. Max then served in the Iowa National Guard. On June 16, 1956, Max was united in marriage to Mary Anne Kimberley in Maxwell, Iowa. The couple farmed together their entire lives starting out in Maxwell, near LaPorte City, Iowa from 1960 to 1968, south of Parkersburg, Iowa from 1968 to 1971, southwest of Shell Rock, and northwest of Clarksville. Besides farming, Max worked for the Assink Brothers in Cedar Falls, Iowa, as an equipment operator from 1970 to 1986, and as a seed corn salesman in retirement. In his spare time Max enjoyed time spent with family and friends and four wheeling.