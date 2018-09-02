PLAINFIELD -- Max J. Van Raden, 74, of Plainfield, died Thursday, Aug. 30, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.
He was born Dec. 15, 1943, in Waverly, son of Ralph and Effie Arleen (Kriens) Van Raden. He married Jane Marie Hinders on June 3, 1961, at Dumont Reformed Church, Dumont.
He graduated from Allison-Bristow High School in 1961. Max worked at Terex in Waverly for 37 years, retiring Feb. 16, 2001.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Llash (April) Van Raden of Keeneyville, Ill., Loran (Marlea) Van Raden of Plainfield and Lyndon (Tammy) Van Raden of Mayville, Wis.; a daughter, Londa (Jim) Grinna of Decorah; six grandchildren, Steven, Parker, Aimee, Vincent, Katelyn and Haley; two great grandchildren, Carter and Ava; two sisters, Virginia (Kenneth) Heerts and Darla (Richard) Spier, both of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Barbara (Dave) Parker of Newell; and a brother-in-law, Tom (Mary Ann) Hinders of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Claus and Marce Hinders; and two brothers-in-law, Steven and James Hinders.
Celebration of Life: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Sept. 2, at the home of Loran and Marlea Van Raden. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the cremation.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Max enjoyed hunting and fishing. Together Max and Jane raised black and yellow labs and later raised German short hair pointers. He especially enjoyed his time with his family.
