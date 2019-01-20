EVANSDALE —- Max J. Epperson, 64, of Evansdale, died Friday, Jan. 18, at home.
He was born June 11, 1954, in Waterloo, son of Floyd and Ella “Elaine” Pickrell Epperson. He attended River Hills School and had been a Cub Scout.
Survivors: his mother of Waterloo; a brother, Henry (Maureen) Epperson of Evansdale; and two nieces, Ella (Brian) Newman and Myria Epperson, both of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and also for an hour before the services, at the funeral home.
Memorials: to The Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., Waterloo, IA 50703.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
