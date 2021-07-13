July 6, 1935-July 6, 1935

Max Everett Jordan, 86, was born July 6, 1935 in Marble Rock, IA: the son of Everett H. and Gila Fae (Vorhess) Jordan. He graduated from East High in 1953. Max married JoAnn Elizabeth Joyce in Waterloo on May 2, 1956.

He served in the Air Force from 1956 to 1960. Max was also the owner of Iowa Metal Spinners and retired in 1994. He was a member of the Elks Club and enjoyed buying and trading cars. Max has owned over 100 cars. He also enjoyed golfing, traveling and playing slot machines before losing his eye sight. He had a love for dogs and loved his family especially his grandchildren and great granddaughters.

Max passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Allen Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife JoAnn. Max is survived by his daughter, Sharon “Sheri” (Tony) Hildman; 2 grandchildren, Kayla (Nick) Sadd and Scott Hildman and his fiancée Makenzie Frey; 2 great granddaughters, Kensington “Kensi” and Teagan and one great grandchild on the way; his fur baby a Shih Tzu named “Buttons”; and a special friend, Denny Davis.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories with a service to follow at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.