Max E. Steege

(1936-2019)
NEW HAMPTON — Max Evan Steege, 82, of Swisher, formerly of New Hampton, died Wednesday, June 12.
He was born Aug. 16, 1936, on his parents’ farm, near Fredericksburg to Everett and Mata Steege. In June 1960 he married Barbara Buhrow.
He graduated from high school in 1954. He served six years in the National Guard and two years in the Army Reserves. Max went on to farm for 40 years. During his involvement with the El Kahir Shrine, based out of Cedar Rapids, he served as Potentate in 1983, Royal Order of Jesters serving as director in 1998, and was also a member of Camelot.
Survived by: his wife, Barbara; his children, Max (Kathie) Steege, Kimberly (Christopher) Davis and Cindy Steege; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, JoAnn Reiser; his father and mother-in-law, George and Leona Buhrow; and a brother-in-law, Richard Buhrow.
Services: Per Max’s wishes, there will be no services. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be sent to the family in care of the funeral home, Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 520 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids 52404.
Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
During his retirement years his favorite activity was watching his grandchildren play sports and perform in theater and choir. Max wanted to express his gratitude for his friendship with Marlin Bloem.
