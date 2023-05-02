May 29, 1934–April 27, 2023

Mavis Bigler died unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Mavis was born in Decorah, IA to Spencer and Violet Soeder. She graduated from Decorah High School. On September 20, 1953 she married Lloyd Bigler. Mavis was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her life revolved around her family.

Through their 69 years of marriage, the Bigler’s resided in Postville, Allison, Greene and Waverly. Their union was blessed with four children.

Mavis is survived by her husband Lloyd, sons Mark of Davenport and Matthew (Kimberly) of Cedar Falls, daughter Lisa (Russell) Rupiper of Omaha, son-in-law Timothy McDermott, brothers Wayne Soeder of Waverly, Steven Soeder of Richfield, MN, sisters Shirley McDonald of Plymouth, MN and Martha Grindeland of Shakopee, MN along with eight grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother DeVale Soeder, sister Wanda Anderson, daughter Lori McDermott and great grandson Drake Bigler.

The Bigler family will greet family and friends at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly on Monday, May 8th, from 9:30-11:00 AM with a celebration of life immediately following. The memorial service will be live streamed on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Heritage United Methodist Church to be used in upgrading their sound system.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly www.kaisercorson.com is assisting the Bigler family with arrangements. 319-352-1187.