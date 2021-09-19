August 4, 1923-August 14, 2021

AMES-Mavis Ione Loonan, 98, of Ames, Iowa, passed away on Saturday August 14, 2021, at Northridge Village Healthcare in Ames, Iowa. Mavis was born on August 4, 1923, on a farm near Spring Valley, Minnesota, to John and Belle Lichty. The family moved to Waterloo, Iowa, before Mavis began grade school. She was a 1940 graduate of West Waterloo High School. Immediately following high school she went to work in the accounting office at the Waterloo John Deere Plant where they manufactured tank transmissions during World War II.

Mavis married Clayton Hinson in Waterloo on March 4, 1945, and she became a farm wife living southwest of Hudson. Three children were born to this union, Cathleen, Cheryl and Craig. On June 6, 1960, Clayton passed away, and Mavis moved the family into Hudson.

On December 7, 1964, Mavis married Daniel Loonan of Gilbert, Iowa. The combined family grew to eight children with six still being at home. After her marriage to Dan, Mavis was a stay at home mom. When the children were older, she worked at accounting positions in Ames and in Columbia, Missouri, where she and Dan lived from 1975 until 1984. Following Dan’s retirement in 1984 they returned to Ames. Dan passed away on May 26, 1987.