November 2, 1930-April 16, 2022

WATERLOO-Mavis Ellen Armstrong, 91, of Waterloo, passed away on Holy Saturday, April 16, 2022. She died peacefully at Lexington Estate, a long-term care facility in Independence, Iowa.

Mavis was born November 2, 1930 in Chester, Iowa to Alvin and Rosina Schrieber Malcomson. She was raised on a farm adjacent to Hayden Prairie, before moving to town and graduating from high school in LeRoy, Minnesota. Mavis married A. E. “Gene” Armstrong on May 5, 1951 and they settled in Waterloo, where they made their home of 45 years until his death in 1996. After raising her seven children, Mavis worked for the Warner Group for 19 years, retiring as their Office Manager.

Mavis was a kind and giving person and always thought of others first. In addition to raising her own children, she fostered several more and generously opened her home to many in need over the years. She was an accomplished baker and will be remembered by the entire neighborhood for her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls.

She was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, participating in the Resurrection Choir, coordinating funeral dinners and volunteering for Meals-On-Wheels. She was a member of Catholic Daughters for almost 50 years, serving as both Regent and Recording Secretary of the local court. Mavis also enjoyed being involved in the community. She was a dedicated blood donor and named Volunteer of the Year in 2008 by the Red Cross Blood Center. She also enjoyed 10 years of volunteer service to the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. And, of course, she served as both a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout Den Mother when her children were young.

Mavis is survived by her children, Christine (Greg) Jennings of Pensacola, Fla., Greg (Kathy) Armstrong of Beaver Dam, Wis., Mike (Vicki) Armstrong of Quincy, Ill., Trish O’Loughlin of Independence, Paula (Doug) Pearson of Ankeny, Cheryl (Tim) Babin of St. Charles, Mo.; son-in-law, Scott Carstens;17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several close nephews and nieces; a sister-in-law, LaVonne Armstrong and brother-in-law, Arnet Moe.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Colleen Carstens; two infant children, and her two sisters, Velma Moe and Adeline Burgett.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with entombment in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Public visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 6:30 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas Rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.