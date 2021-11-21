May 6, 1929-November 18, 2021

MARION-Mavis A. Cook, 92, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 18, 2021, surrounded by her husband and three daughters at The Views of Marion. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion.

Mavis was born May 6, 1929, to Art and Dorothy (Slutter) Mannetter. She married Pastor (George) Clive Cook on July 31, 1953, and they were blessed to share 68 beautiful years together. Mavis had a deep faith and love for Jesus. She enjoyed being a pastor’s wife and loved supporting Clive. She particularly loved creating book covers for the participants on the Walk to Emmaus. Mavis enjoyed teaching, reading, sewing, creating art, baking, documenting history, watching Iowa sports, and spending time with her family. Most of all, she loved supporting and loving her husband, Clive.

Mavis lived out her faith and practiced kindness toward everyone every day. God blessed her with the gift and joy of teaching and a deep love of children that she modeled as a mother and teacher. She is a graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa. For as long as she could remember, she wanted to be a teacher. She started by teaching Bible school and then became an elementary teacher teaching 1st and 2nd grades, a substitute teacher for all grades including junior and high school, ending her professional teaching career in deep joy as a preschool teacher for eight years at Heart Start Preschool in Waterloo, Iowa.

In recent years, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. Mavis is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 68 years, Clive Cook of Marion; four children, Sandy (Terry) Sill of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Marilyn (Mark) Kinkead of Fort Worth, Texas, Keith Cook of Thornton, Colorado, and Joyce Cook of Bloomington, Indiana; grandchildren, Cassidy Reinken, Kevin Sill, Creg Kinkead, Kari Lawrence, Hannah Kinkead, Brennen Cook, Collin Cook, and Ethan Cook; and great-grandchildren, Becker, Eloise, Florence, Dutch, Brooklyn, Harper, and McKinley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy Mannetter; brother Dean Mannetter; and sister, Ina Mae Smith.

Memorials in Mavis’s memory may be directed to Western Home in Waterloo, Iowa, Churches of Marion Food Pantry, or Madge Phillips Center for Women and Children.

