Maurita “Rita” Lubbers, 53, of Hudson, died at her home Monday, November 16, following a hard-fought battle with colon cancer. She was born October 28, 1967 in Waterloo, daughter of Larry McCulley and Helen (Myers) McCulley and graduated from Hudson High School in 1986. She married David “Dave” J. Lubbers August 10, 2002 at St Timothy Lutheran Church, Hudson. Rita worked at Gray Transportation for 19 years. Previously she worked for Principal Financial and Iowa Glass. She was a member of St Timothy Lutheran Church and past president of the Waterloo Transportation Club. Rita was a social butterfly, a caring, nurturing person, and a hard worker. Everyone called her Mama Rita. Her love for family and friends was deep and genuine. She is survived by her husband, Dave, daughter Danielle “Dani” McCulley, son Dakota Lubbers, mother, Helen McCulley, brother, Chris (Barbara) McCulley, sister Dawn (Dennis) Young, stepmother Janette McCulley, and granddaughter Blaiklee Schatz, all of Hudson; and many nieces, nephews, beloved family members and friends. Preceded in death by her father and maternal and paternal grandparents.