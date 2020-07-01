Maurine L. Wagoner (101) rejoined her husband Wag on June 26, 2020. Maurine was born the oldest of 3 children to Roy and Cleota (Bowen) Lepley on March 4th, 1919 in Maloy, Iowa. While in school, she won and received medals in multi-State Spelling Bees. After graduating from Maloy High School at the age of 16 as valedictorian, she attended NW Missouri State College in Maryville, MO, to obtain her teaching degree. While there, a dashing young basketball player, Darryl “Wag” Wagoner, played a good offense, and she consented to marry him on October 21, 1939. She had to be granted special permission to fulfill her teaching contract in Maloy, Iowa, as teachers were NOT allowed to be married! They lived in Adel, Waukee, Atlantic, and Fremont, Nebraska, before settling in New Hartford in 1955. Maurine started her career as a 4th grade teacher in the New Hartford Community School system that year. She influenced countless lives and retired from there in May, 1982. She was often referred to as a “favorite” teacher. She and Wag wintered many, many years in Lakeland, Florida, after they retired.