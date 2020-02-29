(1953-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Maurine Kemmerer, 67, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.

She was born Feb. 25, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of Edward and Mildred (Plager) Kemmerer. She graduated from Waterloo East High School and the University of Northern Iowa. She had been was employed at the Waterloo Public Library, was a teacher at River Hills School in Cedar Falls, and then a consultant with Area Education Agency 7.

Survivors: a son, Aaron (Claire) Kjeld of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; two granddaughters, Aubrey Yvonne and Jocelyn Rose Kjeld; a sister, Jeanen Kemmerer of Cedar Falls; and two brothers, Bob (Lillian) Kemmerer of Coralville and Tom (Yvonne) Kemmerer of Peoria, Ariz.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a dear friend, Anne Geadelmann.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Western Home Communities Chapel at Stanard Family Assisted Living, followed by a reception in the East Solarium. Visitation is for one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Private family inurnment will be in Waterloo Cemetery. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.