Maurice “Tex” Pentecost

May 4, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Maurice “Tex” Pentecost, 87 years old, of Independence, IA, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home in rural Independence, following a lengthy illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. - Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 11th and 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12th at White Funeral Home, Independence, where there will be a parish rosary at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, and parish vigil service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday. Visitation will continue at the funeral home for an hour before services, Friday.

Military rites will be conducted by Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440 and Sheehan-Tiball American Legion Post 30, assisted by the United States Navy.

Memorials will be directed to Fort Pentecost.

Wesley Maurice Pentecost was born in Conroe, TX, the twin son of Joseph Emanuel Pentecost and Mary Ethel (Morris) Pentecost. By the time he was four years old, both of his parents had died, and he eventually was moved to the Texas Pythian Home for Children, where he was raised. His personality started to shine through in his early years, using his quick wit and friendly nature to build relationships that still hold strong today. He attended school in Weatherford, TX, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and served from 1955 - 1959. Tex lived with 1400 other Navy men on the heavy cruiser ship, USS Los Angeles, where he worked as a radioman. Tex enjoyed his time in the Navy. It allowed him to see the world and be part of a community based in service to his country.

After his time in the Navy, Tex started working on pipelines in the oil and gas industry. It was this job that brought him to Iowa, and eventually to Independence, where he met Anna Mae. On June 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Anna Mae Gates, in Waverly, IA. They made their home in Independence where they raised their family. In 1981 they moved north of Independence to the farm of Anna Mae's late parents. Tex worked at Titus Manufacturing for 12 years and then for John Deere, retiring after 25 years. In his retirement, Tex devoted much of his time and energy to volunteering and supporting his community and country. One of the ways he did this was by building Fort Pentecost. Tex wanted a way to bring a piece of Texas to Iowa and honor the memory of Anna Mae's parents. Today, Fort Pentecost is a safe place where children of all ages can play and explore the buildings and grounds that have been built to reflect a small community. This has been one of Tex's most beloved projects.

Tex was part of many organizations and helped in many capacities over the years. He was a past Commander of Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 and Bechter-Boise VFW Post 2440; he also served at the state level on the VFW's PAC. He was a member of the Knights of Pythia, UAW Local 838, and St. John Catholic Church in Independence. Tex was very active in his community. He was awarded the Independence Citizen of The Year Award in 1996. He served on the City Council for 4 years, was Mayor for 2 years, and donated flags and installed countless flag poles in Independence and the surrounding area.

Tex is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anna Mae Pentecost of Independence and their children, Linda (Jim) Waite of Gainesville, FL, LouAnn (Chris) Bresson of Independence, John (Judy) Pentecost of Waverly, IA, and Michael (Kylie) Pentecost of North Liberty, IA; Maurice's daughter, Leann (Dean) Huinker, of Ft. Atkinson, IA; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and one sister, Laverne Mercer of Nacogdoches, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jack Pentecost, Morris Pentecost, and his twin brother, Maury Pentecost; three sisters, Wandelle Fender, Louise Haney, Lucille Williams; and one granddaughter, Krista Huinker.

