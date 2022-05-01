April 20, 1924-April 25, 2022

WATERLOO-Maurice P. “Dick” Casey, 98, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 25 at The Deery Suites, Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.

He was born April 20, 1924 in Elma, Iowa, son of Frank and Florence Kane Casey. He married Jeanne D. Dillavou on May 24, 1947 in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on Oct. 9, 2013.

Dick graduated from New Haven Catholic High School. He honorably served our nation as a Tech Sergeant with the U.S. Army Infantry European Operations, during WWII. He was awarded a Silver Star, Bronze Star and 5 Battle Stars. He was employed with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for 35 years, retiring in Dec. of 1982.

Survivors include: two sons, David (Joan) of Marion, Iowa and Patrick (Kim) of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Erin Casey, Sean (Michelle) Casey, Alyssa (Jessica) Blair-Casey and Jack (Kaitlin Niedert) Thode; two great grandchildren, Michaela and Charlotte Casey; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Jeanne; three brothers, Francis, W. Tom, and James Casey; and a sister, M. Patty Lewis.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 2 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and continue for one hour before services at the church on Tuesday.

The Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live or https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch/.

Memorials: directed to the family and established at a later date.

