(1927-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Maurice Moore, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Western Home Communities
He was born Dec. 25, 1927, in Kansas City, Kan., son of Ralph S. and Della Jones Moore. He married Doris L. Correll on Aug. 6, 1950, in Buckeye, Kan.; she died Nov. 11, 2016.
Mr. Moore graduated from Orange High School in 1946 and attended McPherson College, McPherson, Kan. He farmed in Orange, Black Hawk and Eagle townships. He was a member and past chairman of the stewardship commission of South Waterloo Church of the Brethren. He also was a Farm Bureau member.
Survived by: his children, Barbara (Kenneth) Drewes of Des Moines, Rodney (Glenda) Moore of Lincoln‚ Neb., David (Rhonda) Moore of McPherson‚ Donald (Marilyn) Moore of Waterloo and Kathryn (Gregory) Miller Leach of Machesney Park‚ Ill.; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a son-in-law, Craig Miller.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren; burial precedes services in Orange Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to South Waterloo Church of the Brethren or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
