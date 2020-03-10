(1931-2020)

WATERLOO -- Maurice J. "Dutch" Harn, 88, of Waterloo, died at NorthCrest Specialty Care on Monday, March 9, of cancer.

He was born Dec, 4, 1931, in Dunkerton, son of Edward James Sr. and Mary Lamb Harn. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1951 and attended ISTC for a year. Dutch served in the United States Navy, stationed in Pearl Harbor during the Korean Conflict.

He married Margaret M. Jasper on June 5, 1951, at St. John Catholic Church; she died July 25, 2001. He had a close relationship with Sandy Seemann for 18 years until her death in 2019.

Dutch spent 10 years as a Waterloo Police Officer, then drove for Sunray DX Oil Company delivering fuel. He also managed the Stable Lounge. He was a school bus driver for the Waterloo Community Schools District, retiring after 20-plus years in 2003. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

Survivors: five daughters, Barb (Mike) Varco, Kate (Ken) Burr, Theresa Harn, Diane McDade, and Deb (Pat) O'Malley; three sons, Mike (Beth Ann) Harn, Joe (Mary Beth) Harn and Jim (Kelli Jo) Harn; a niece, Sue (Pete) Edmiston; 29 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and two on the way; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.