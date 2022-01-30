Maurice Edwin White

He was born on March 9, 1934 in Dumont, Iowa, the son of Clifford and Hilda (Ahrens) White. Maurice graduated from New Hartford High School in New Hartford, Iowa. 1958 he married Doneta Fairholm, and together they raised a daughter, Cheryl. They later divorced. Maurice worked as Project Superintendent for Lockard Construction Co for many years and was involved in the building of numerous commercial buildings both in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area and in Tucson, Arizona. Most particularly the previous Married Student Housing at UNI, Drexel Elementary School in Tucson and two engine shops at the Air National Guard in Tucson. He will be remembered for his beautiful handmade mesquite furniture and all the projects he was happy to do for friends and family.