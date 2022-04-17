 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maurice E. White

  • 0

Maurice E. White

A celebration of life honoring Maurice E. White will be held on Sunday, April 24 from 2-4pm at the Hartman Reserve Community Room, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls. Friends and family, please join us to honor Maurice and share memories!

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways engaging with a community can help tackle stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News