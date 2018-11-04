AREDALE — Maurice Dalton Bobst, 91, of Menahga, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 28, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids, Minn.
He was born on Feb. 17, 1927, in West Fork Township, Franklin County to George and Minnie (Letzring) Bobst. He married Donna Elliott on Dec. 25, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
He is a veteran of World War II, serving in the Merchant Marines and the Army. Maurice and Donna lived in Iowa many years including the towns of Fertile, Mason City and Aredale. They also lived in the Sebeka/Menahga area of Minnesota for many years. They were “snowbirds”, spending 16 winters in Texas.
Survived by: four children, Rodney (Sarah) of Menahga, Roger (Sharon) of Huntsville, Ala., Nancy Locke (John) of Lake Village, Ark, and Robert (Linda) of Wadena, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his sisters, Grace, Allie, Ada, Thelma, Lorna, Gen, Wilma and Berdean; and his brothers, Rollin, Duane, Marvin, Beryl and Delbert.
Services: private family services are being held. He will be buried in Oak Hill Cemetery, Bristow, in the spring. Cardini-Pearson Funeral Home, Menahga, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.cardinipearson.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.