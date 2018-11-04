Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

AREDALE — Maurice Dalton Bobst, 91, of Menahga, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 28, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids, Minn.

He was born on Feb. 17, 1927, in West Fork Township, Franklin County to George and Minnie (Letzring) Bobst. He married Donna Elliott on Dec. 25, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

He is a veteran of World War II, serving in the Merchant Marines and the Army. Maurice and Donna lived in Iowa many years including the towns of Fertile, Mason City and Aredale. They also lived in the Sebeka/Menahga area of Minnesota for many years. They were “snowbirds”, spending 16 winters in Texas.

Survived by: four children, Rodney (Sarah) of Menahga, Roger (Sharon) of Huntsville, Ala., Nancy Locke (John) of Lake Village, Ark, and Robert (Linda) of Wadena, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sisters, Grace, Allie, Ada, Thelma, Lorna, Gen, Wilma and Berdean; and his brothers, Rollin, Duane, Marvin, Beryl and Delbert.

Services: private family services are being held. He will be buried in Oak Hill Cemetery, Bristow, in the spring. Cardini-Pearson Funeral Home, Menahga, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.cardinipearson.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Maurice D. Bobst (1927-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments