March 3, 1998-April 13, 2023

WATERLOO-Matthew Walter Neece, 25, of Waterloo, Iowa went to be with his Grandparents and the Lord on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Matthew Walter Neece was born on March 3, 1998 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Patrick Earl and Jeanne Carol (Abels) Neece. Matthew was a graduate from River Hills School and cherished every day he spent in the care of everyone that works at the school. Matthew was a full-time family entertainer and cherished life to the fullest.

He loved decorating for Holidays and normally would have the house fully decorated for the upcoming holiday before the first Holiday was even celebrated. Matthew also enjoyed going on trips with his parents and staying in hotels where they could swim together. He loved Barney, Little People, Bob the Builder, Batman, rainbows, pinwheels and truthfully enjoyed life to the fullest. His main love was his family and will be remembered for all of the special memories that he made.

Left to cherish his memory is his parents, Patrick and Jeanne Neece and his cherished sister, Nicole Neece.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Donald and Betty Neece and his maternal grandparents: Walter and Karen Abels.

Public visitation for Matthew will be held from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway location. Following the visitation, cremation rites have been accorded and no other formal services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed in Matthew’s name to his family which plan on designating them to River Hills School. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywayhchoffgrarup.com. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway is caring for Matthew and his family.