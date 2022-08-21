Matthew S. Eagles MD

July 9, 1985-March 8, 2022

Matthew Scott Eagles MD was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on July 9, 1985, to Derek and Pam Eagles. He grew up with his family on an acreage in rural Cedar Falls and graduated from Cedar Falls High School. Besides being a top student, he participated in band and played soccer with the Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Association.

He was very talented in music, particularly piano and percussion. With some high school friends he formed a band, composing some original pieces and producing two of their own albums on CD. He played percussion for services at the family’s church in Waterloo and later at Parkview Church in Iowa City where he attended.

He was granted a Presidential Scholarship for his undergraduate degree at the University of Iowa and graduated with a BS in Applied Physics with highest distinction, including being granted The James A. Van Allen Award. He then attended medical school at the University of Iowa College of Medicine and received his MD. He completed his residency at the University of Illinois Chicago Hospital followed by a fellowship in cardiothoracic anesthesiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He then moved to the Phoenix area in 2017 to practice anesthesiology, where he passed away 5 years later on March 8, 2022. A funeral was held in Arizona on March 16, 2022.

Matthew was an adventurous person, always wanting to try out new recreational opportunities and sharing them with friends and family. His favorite was probably natural outdoor rock climbing because it is a meld of intellectual challenge, concentration, physical conditioning and experience. He started rock climbing at an early age, initially with a small church-sponsored group and then for many years with his father and later his girlfriend, Desiree, in such places as Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Colorado, Kentucky, New Brunswick, Canada, Arizona and Devils Tower, Wyoming. Desiree also opened up the world of horseback riding to him.

Matthew was a kind and generous person and cared deeply for his patients, always giving them the best care he could.

Besides his friends and family, Matthew loved dogs, even going so far as carrying one of their golden retrievers in a back pack when he and Desiree went hiking because the dog had become too frail.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, two uncles and two aunts. He is survived by his parents, Derek and Pam Eagles, brother, Nathan Eagles, sister, Alicia Eagles, girlfriend, Desiree Ekundayo, nephew, Liam Eagles, nieces, Greta and Evie Eagles as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

Matthew had so much more to give. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof funeral home in Cedar Falls on August 27th at 1:00 pm with a memorial service at 2:00. The burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Your presence is all we desire, however if you wish to remember Matthew with a gift, in lieu of flowers, any gifts will be given to Samaritan’s Purse for a medical ministry to send Surgery Teams to Mission Hospitals.