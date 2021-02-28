Matthew Randy Nyman

Born and raised in Waterloo, IA, Matt proudly served in the 2nd Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment and was selected to serve in the elite 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment, where as a Sergeant First Class he served in both Afghanistan and Iraq. While in Iraq, Matt sustained life-threatening injuries in a helicopter crash that required his leg be amputated and he undergo years of rehabilitation, with Matt persevering to not only continue serving his country but also becoming a skilled mountaineer. Matt’s professional achievements included dissolving criminal networks and preventing large-scale terrorist attacks as a Senior Operations Officer with the U.S. Northern Command and then leading the development of cyber security fusion centers for Mastercard and American Family Insurance, having earned his Executive MBA from the esteemed Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. As if that wasn’t enough, in the last 10 years, Matt scaled the world’s largest peaks – Denali, Elbrus, Kilimanjaro, Aconcagua, Gran Paradiso and Lobouche – and was featured in the 2012 documentary “High Ground,” following a team of 11 wounded warriors, as they conquered a Himalayan mountain. He also graciously donated his time and expertise as a board member for the Endangered Species Protection Agency and as a volunteer with the Adaptive Grand Slam of global wounded warriors, among other organizations.