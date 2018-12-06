Try 1 month for 99¢
PARKERSBURG — Matthew L. Meether, 58, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Nov. 26, 1960, in Beloit, Wis., son of Duane Wilfred and Ada Ann (Rozell) Meether. On June 24, 1989, he married Lisa Kaye Siebenga at the Christ Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

He graduated from Dunkerton High School in Dunkerton in 1979. He also earned an electrical degree and a diesel truck mechanics degree from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. Matthew was one semester short of earning a history degree. He served in the U.S. Army Airborne and Air and Assault from 1983 until 1987. He then served in the Iowa National Guard until 1989. Matthew worked as a diesel truck mechanic at Schneider International, then as an electrician at John Deere.

Survived by: his wife; two children, Jennifer Meether and Scott Meether, both of Waterloo; a grandchild, Alexander Meether; his father, Duane (Lois) Meether of Hawarden; two brothers, Michael (Ginny) Meether of St. Charles, and Stuart (Beth) Meether of Wichita, Kan.; a sister, Lori Ann Childs of Hudson; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his mother; a stepbrother, Steven Boisen; a stepsister, Sharon McGuire; and an uncle, Marvin Meether.

Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Private family burial will be at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

Matthew enjoyed working on cars, especially Volkswagens. He was always tinkering and always had a project to work on.

