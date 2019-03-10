WATERLOO – Matthew J. McCarron, 53, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday February 7, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
He was born June 18, 1965 in Waterloo, the son of James “Patrick” and Patricia Owens McCarron. He married Susan Stonchus in Ottumwa, in 1994. They later divorced.
Matthew graduated from Columbus High School in 1983.
Survived by: a daughter, Morgan McCarron of Crown Point, Ind.; four brothers, Marty (Carmel Dickerson) McCarron of Hudson, Tim McCarron of Greely, Colo., Casey McCarron of Cedar Falls, and Dan (Joyce Carpenter) McCarron of Newton; two sisters, Tammy (George) Rossow of Waterloo, and Shannon (Bret Gailey) Pexa of Arlington, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16, Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A public visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home and for one hour before the service.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Matt’s long battle with leukemia included lots of support along the way. The family would like to thank everyone who stood with him, especially close friends Susan Stonchas and Colleen Ramonez. Many others showed love and support – thank you all!
Matt loved the Cubs, the Hawkeyes, playing golf and spending time with his daughter Morgan. She is the light of his life, his pride and joy. Matt touched many lives with his never-ending patience, respect and unwavering love he showed every day. We can only hope to aspire to live up to the high standards he set.
We didn’t lose Matt, he just changed addresses, back to living with Mom.
