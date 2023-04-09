May 16, 1951-March 28, 2023

WATERLOO-Matthew J. “Matt” Boyd, 71, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab from complications of dementia. He was born May 16, 1951, in Waterloo, the son of Dick and Meg Kennedy Boyd. He was a graduate of Waterloo East High School and almost completed a drafting program at Hawkeye Tech but walked when given the choice between cutting his hair or graduating.

His activism continued in a hippie commune/restaurant in Trumansburg, NY, which served vegetarian food during the week and live music and meat on the weekends to make money. There, Matt had the chance to party with Robert Moog, inventor of the first commercial synthesizer.

He married Cynthia “Cindi” Sudderberg on January 14, 1973, in Trumansburg, NY, they were later divorced.

Matt worked as a Laminate Fabricator for Sterling Tops in Denver, IA for over 30 years.

Matt enjoyed cooking and was especially known for his spaghetti sauce and love for hot peppers in his chili. He loved playing the guitar and gardening. He had a knack for building beautiful but “heavy” creations for family and friends.

Matt was a dedicated and consistent advocate for the improvement of neighborhoods on the northeast side of Waterloo, including not only his own Highland Neighborhood, but many others as well. In the early 2000s, he helped form the Waterloo Neighborhood Coalition. which pulled together many of the city’s neighborhood associations to work on common problems. He served as its president for several years.

In 2009, he and Cheryl Faries pursued a dream of honoring the artistic achievements of people in that part of town. They created the North End Arts and Music Fest, which is now in its 14th year. The Fest brings together a variety of visual and performance artists and is recognized as a positive community celebration. Whenever there was work to do, whether the physical labor of priming art panels or the organizational labor of making sure all elements of the Fest came together, Matt’s engagement and support could be counted on.

Matt became an active member of Jubilee UMC in 2008 and is credited with being the visionary for the creation of the Northend Arts and Music Festival (NEAMF), which debuted on the grounds of Jubilee UMC in 2009. As part of the festival, Boyd played a critical role in the development and maintenance of an Art Wall that was placed on the south lot of Jubilee UMC. The Art Wall showcased the incredible talents of local artists who enjoyed the visibility and attention given to their respective bodies of visual art work.

Not only was Matt active with the NEAMF, but he also played an integral role in the nascent stages of LeChristopher’s Southern Cuisine in 2011, which is housed at Jubilee UMC Freedom Center. LeChristopher’s is a restaurant-styled ministry of Jubilee which catered to a very diverse audience every second Sunday of the month before COVID-19. It served various soul food delicacies that tickled the palates and imaginations of tens and tens of patrons since 2011. LeChristopher’s is still active but in a more limited capacity.

He thoroughly enjoyed and loved his church family. He will certainly be missed by Jubilee’s leadership, congregation and larger community alike. Many believe that Matt personified the Contagious Hospitality, Extravagant Generosity and Gracious Commitment to Justice expounded by church leadership every Sunday, and the beloved community remains challenged to emulate the personal example set by Matt in both his personal and corporate relationships. He acknowledged that the greatest commandment to Love was paramount in the Believer’s life, and he tried to love and “pray with his feet” every day until he was called home. “

Matt deeply admired Etheleen Wright, a blues musician from Waterloo, and was one of those who suggested recording her story. The documentary “Getting That Note Out” would not have been possible without his patience, sense of humor, and willingness to chauffeur band members and equipment to multiple locations! He lives on in the documentary and in our hearts.

Left to cherish his memories include a son, Josh (Jessica) Boyd of Eugene, OR and their children, Harrison “Harry” Stacy and Franklin “Frankie” Boyd; a daughter, Kelly Boyd of Waterloo; a bonus daughter, Kia Faries of Arlington, TX; a bonus son, Prenton “Burna” Dixon, Sr. of Waterloo; and bonus grandchildren, NaZiya Dixon, Prenton Dixon, Jr., A’Miracle Dixon, and Mar’Kii Sallay; a special friend, Cheryl Faries of Tampa, FL; and three nieces, Margot Boyd of New York City, Jessica Boyd of Santa Rosa, CA, and Anne Boyd of Corvallis, OR.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David Michael “Mike” Boyd and Patrick “Pat” Boyd.

A family directed Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to Jubilee United Methodist Church, 1621 E 4th St, Waterloo, IA 50703, or the Waterloo North End Arts and Music Festival, North End Cultural Center Inc. PO Box 2761, Waterloo, IA 50704.

Locke at Tower Park assisted family with arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.