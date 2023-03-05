November 10, 1986-March 1, 2023

HUDSON-Matthew E. Vaughan, 36, of Hudson, died at his home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born November 10, 1986, in Grundy Center, the son of John V. and Cheryl (Franck) Vaughan, Sr. He was a 2005 graduate of Hudson High School and received his degree in Physics from the University of Nebraska.

He married Keely Curry on August 18, 2018, in Waterloo.

Matt worked as Director of Data Science for Webster Bank.

He was a Champion Foosball player and enjoyed working with his hands. He was always willing to help anyone, passionate about helping those around him learn and grow, and could always help them see their potential. His two children meant the world to him.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Keely Vaughan of Hudson; his children, Matthew E. Vaughan II and Kathryn, both of Hudson; his parents, John V. and Cheryl Vaughan, Sr. of Hudson; a brother, John V. (Sandy) Jr. of Charleston, SC; two sisters, Jennifer (Todd) Renz of Waterloo, Mary (Scott) Wymore of Hudson; mother and father-in-law, Kyle and Stacy Curry of St. Paul, MN; sister-in-law, Kenna Curry of St. Paul, MN; and many nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Barbara and Everett Franck; paternal grandparents, Thomas J. and Mary Ellen Vaughan; and a nephew, Justin Lentfer.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Locke at Tower Park and also the hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.