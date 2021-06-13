June 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Matthew D. Rolinger, 47, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 8, in his home. Matthew courageously battled an addiction to methamphetamine which ultimately took his life.

Matthew had a love of learning that thrived in his pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in business and communications and a master’s degree in philanthropy from the University of Northern Iowa. He applied his gifts of creativity, hospitality, and relationship building as Foundation Director for the Allen Foundation from 1998 until 2014, achieving state and local recognition for his efforts.

Matthew was a devoted member of the Waterloo community becoming a volunteer as soon as he entered the working world. Organizations that benefited by Matthew’s volunteerism included Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, Arboretum, Main Street Waterloo, Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, United Way, Friends of Hartman Reserve, Downtown Waterloo Rotary, Greater Cedar Valley Alliance, Cedar Valley Coalition, Opportunity Works, American Red Cross, Junior Achievement, and Variety Club.