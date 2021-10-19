October 16, 2021

Matt Baumann died suddenly at the age of 50 on October 16, 2021, after having been diagnosed with a heart condition. He loved to host get-togethers in the home he made with Teresa (Schlichting) Baumann. Since their wedding day in Clear Lake, they strived to live a faith-filled life together for 24 years. Matt asked Teresa to marry him in the most romantic of ways-on a frost covered bluff overlooking the Coralville Reservoir on Leap Year Day 1996.

But, long before Matt and Teresa fell in love at Simpson College, Matt was born to Rich and Donna (Ausborn) Baumann in Sioux City, IA, and lived first in Anthon. He was the middle child. When Matt learned to walk, Mark-who was 19 months older-noted that Matt boomed, or fell down. Thus, he became Boomie. Shonna was always up for a game of catch with Boomie while growing up together in Cedar Falls. Rich coached, and Matt loved spending time with him on the basketball court. He thrived in Donna’s well-ordered home and loved eating her chocolate chip cookies. Matt loved spending summer time days at the Blair family farms.

During high school, most days, Matt could be found shooting hoops in the driveway of 1205 Delta Drive. His golden locks resulted in his friends, “the Gang,” chanting for “the Yellow Umbrella” while he wore #44 on the basketball court. He also loved to block while playing tight end. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1990, and reunited often throughout his adult life with the Gang. Matt started college at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. He played football and basketball there, and continued to play when he transferred to Simpson College and graduated in 1995 with a BA in Economics.

Matt’s greatest blessing were his kids. Anne, John, and Will were tenderly raised by a man who took pride in every detail of being the stay-at-home parent: learning to put in tiny pigtails, patiently cutting the grapes in half, gently rocking and singing ABCs, and always being there to love. He loved to reminisce. He loved to teach Anne and Will about his childhood and fun facts about the world. Matt lived his faith in God by becoming deeply imbedded in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish community. He taught his kids to pray-especially his favorite prayer, the Hail Mary. He taught them to be loving and kind.

Matt joked that he liked two kinds of music: 1) country and 2) western. But, he loved most music and typically had a playlist running. The Baumann family song, “Lead Me, Lord,” gave him great comfort.

Matt had a great memory and an uncanny ability to remember names and facts about those he met. He was especially skilled at remembering where people grew up. Those skills allowed him to serve well on the board of the Arc of East Central Iowa, the St. Pius X School Board, and St. E’s Finance Committee.

Matt’s family includes his parents Rich and Donna Baumann (El Mirage, AZ), his brother Mark Baumann and his wife Leah Shafer (Interlaken, NY), his sister Shonna Smith and her husband Chris Smith (Kansas City, MO), and his grandma Marj Baumann (Lake City, IA). Teresa’s living family includes parents Duane Schlichting and his wife Deb (Clear Lake, IA); grandma Marcele Schlichting (Clear Lake, IA); sister Tara Schlichting (Mason City, IA); and brother Casey Schlichting and his wife Teresa (Stealy) (Clear Lake, IA). Matt’s nieces and nephews include Jay Baumann (Mariah, Liza, & Owen), Kelly Smith, Jack Schlichting, and Josie Schlichting. Matt is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Matt and Teresa’s 5-year-old son, John, became Saint Johnny in January 2011. Also preceding Matt in eternal rest were his mother-in-law, Roberta Schlichting; grandpas Evert Baumann and Gerhard Ausborn; and grandma Marie Ausborn.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday October 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, where a visitation will be held on Thursday October 21, 2021, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Private Inurnment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Arc of East Central Iowa, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, or Xavier High School.