INDEPENDENCE-Mathilda L. “Tootie” Olson, 88 of Independence, died Friday, January 28, 2022 at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. She was born on August 16, 1933 in Waterloo, daughter of Richard and Mabel (Brown) Stocks. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1952. Tootie married Kenneth E. Olson on April 9, 1961 at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church. She worked at Rath Packing from 1952 until it closed in 1984. She also farmed with her husband near Fairbank for 28 years. Tootie enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, and riding motorcycles with Ken even attending multiple Sturgis Rallies. She liked playing games and spending time with her family.