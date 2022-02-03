August 16, 1933-January 28, 2022
INDEPENDENCE-Mathilda L. “Tootie” Olson, 88 of Independence, died Friday, January 28, 2022 at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. She was born on August 16, 1933 in Waterloo, daughter of Richard and Mabel (Brown) Stocks. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1952. Tootie married Kenneth E. Olson on April 9, 1961 at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church. She worked at Rath Packing from 1952 until it closed in 1984. She also farmed with her husband near Fairbank for 28 years. Tootie enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, and riding motorcycles with Ken even attending multiple Sturgis Rallies. She liked playing games and spending time with her family.
Survivors include: her husband Kenneth “Kenny” Olson of Independence; a daughter, Cindy (Rod) Clark of Brandon; a son, Gary (Patricia) Olson of Platteville CO; a sister, Helen McElroy of Urbana; 5 grandchildren, Wendi (Ryan) Kafer of Brandon, Tara (Jessie) Berry of La Porte City, Andrea (Jose) Manriquez of Firestone CO, Cooper (Blakelee) Olson of Fort Lupton CO, Breanna (Mitchell) Staut of Loveland CO; 7 great-grandchildren Nathan Kafer, Rylee Berry, Analiya Manriquez, Nova Manriquez, Gabriyel Manriquez, Rayleigh Manriquez, Zaylee Olson.
Public visitation will be held from 4-6 PM Thursday February 3, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel in Waterloo. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Friday February 4, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel with Burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Vist www.lockefuneralservices.com for more.
