March 21, 1926-November 9, 2021

JESUP-Mathias J. “Matt” Schmitz, 95 years old of Jesup, IA, and formerly of Fairbank and Raymond, IA, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Monday, November 15, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond, IA. Military rites will be conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup.

Visitation will begin with a 3:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary and conclude with a Vigil service at 8:00 p.m., all Sunday, November 14, 2021 at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Matt was born March 21, 1926, in Black Hawk County, Iowa, near Raymond the son of Frank Simon Schmitz and Helen Catherine (Burbach) Schmitz. On June 22, 1948, he was united in marriage to Margaret Anna Schares in Gilbertville, IA. Matt was a farmer and enjoyed farming with his sons in later years as well. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 in Jesup.

Matt is survived by five daughters, Shirley Fettkether (Steve Carey), Maynard, Rose (Ron) Kalb, Oelwein, Jan (Mike) Straley, Lakeville, MN, Jane (Darryl) Cannon, Westgate, Carol (Mike) Reiter, Waterloo; four sons, Tom (Jeanne) Schmitz, Waterloo, Richard (Patti) Schmitz, Waterloo, David (Carolyn) Schmitz, Fairbank, Don (Betsy) Schmitz, Cedar Falls; 28 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one brother, Fritz (Phoebe) Schmitz, Norman, OK; one sister in law, Rita Schmitz, Jesup.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (February 15, 2003); his parents; son in law, Cletus Fettkether; son, Anthony; daughter, Mary Jean; granddaughter, Eva Reiter; grandson, Luke Cannon; two sisters, Helen Fischels and Agnes Mangrich; and two brothers, Ted Schmitz and George Schmitz.

