MaryAnn Mayer Schmadeke, 74 of Casa Grande, AZ and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died November 28, 2019 at Banner Casa Grande Medical Center of complications following surgery, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 9, 1945 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Anthony and Natalie Mayer.
She grew up in Waterloo, Iowa, and graduated from Waterloo Columbus High School in 1963. Following graduation she worked at several advertising agencies in Chicago, San Francisco, and Waterloo and was briefly a real estate agent in Casa Grande.
Much of her life she battled the effects of M.S.
She married Gary L. Schmadeke May 6, 1972 in Waterloo, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, son Paul (Carol) Schmadeke of Gilbert, AZ a daughter, Dawn (Tharren) Keith of Washington, Iowa, nine grandchildren Samuel, Lora, Jacob, Luke, Maggie, and Emily Schmadeke and Ben, Alec and Cate Schiefer, three stepchildren, Emme, Kiowa, and Summit Keith, and sisters Fran Rausch, and Verona Mayer, both of San Diego, CA.
Memorials may be made to Covenant Church, 408 N. Sacaton St. Casa Grande, AZ 85122.
