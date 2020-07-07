MaryAnn M. Johnson
(1923 - 2020)
MaryAnn M. Johnson, 97, of Waterloo, died at Friendship Village Retirement Center on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
She was born January 6, 1923, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, the daughter of Joseph and Sarah Barr Orr.
MaryAnn graduated from Trinity College Mandeville Place in London, England. She married Kenneth Johnson in 1941 in Londonderry and they later divorced.
She was manager of visitor services and special events at John Deere for 34 years, retiring in 1987.
MaryAnn was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo Women's Club, Chamber of Commerce, Up Downtowners, National Secretaries Association, Business and Professional Women Diplomats, Guest Relations Association, Altrusa Club, and PEO Sisterhood. She was named BPW Woman of the Year in 1986-1987, Jessica Roy YWCA Memorial Award recipient in 1988, and Chamber of Commerce Athena nominee in 1987. She served on the board of directors for the YWCA and Chamber of Commerce, past president of Covenant Medical Center Auxiliary, board of directors at Covenant Medical Center, as well as volunteering for Cedar Valley Hospice.
She is survived by her daughters, Monica Johnson and Jolan (John) Adams, both of Waterloo; granddaughters, Sarah (Eric) Babler of Cross Plains, WI and Megan (Daniel) Watters of Northbrook, IL; and great granddaughters, Addison and Grace Watters.
MaryAnn is preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
MaryAnn enjoyed being a volunteer and helping within her community. She loved spending time with her family and was a great role model to them.
