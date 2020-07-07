× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MaryAnn M. Johnson

(1923 - 2020)

MaryAnn M. Johnson, 97, of Waterloo, died at Friendship Village Retirement Center on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

She was born January 6, 1923, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, the daughter of Joseph and Sarah Barr Orr.

MaryAnn graduated from Trinity College Mandeville Place in London, England. She married Kenneth Johnson in 1941 in Londonderry and they later divorced.

She was manager of visitor services and special events at John Deere for 34 years, retiring in 1987.

MaryAnn was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo Women's Club, Chamber of Commerce, Up Downtowners, National Secretaries Association, Business and Professional Women Diplomats, Guest Relations Association, Altrusa Club, and PEO Sisterhood. She was named BPW Woman of the Year in 1986-1987, Jessica Roy YWCA Memorial Award recipient in 1988, and Chamber of Commerce Athena nominee in 1987. She served on the board of directors for the YWCA and Chamber of Commerce, past president of Covenant Medical Center Auxiliary, board of directors at Covenant Medical Center, as well as volunteering for Cedar Valley Hospice.