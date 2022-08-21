Mary “Tut” Alexander

October 2, 1946-August 15, 2022

Mary L. (Tut) Alexander, 75, of Waterloo, Iowa departed this life on Monday, August 15, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo of natural causes. Mary was born October 2, 1946, in Sallis, Mississippi to Will O. Carr and Carrie Rosalee Scott Carr.

Mary received her education through the Waterloo school system graduating from East High School in 1962. She furthered her education by receiving a Blueprint Certificate from Hawkeye Community College.

She married Brock Alexander in Waterloo in 1963. They divorced a few years later. She was in a common-law relationship with Eliger Robinson III for 25 years.

Mary leaves to mourn her passing and is survived by her daughters, LaDonna (Fred) Wright of Waterloo, Pamela Alexander of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Robbin (Anthony) Lofton of Ramsey, Minnesota and a special niece/daughter, Renita Harrington Murray of Milwaukee. Four brothers, Eddie B. (Tambra) Carr of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ramsey and James Bates, David (Tawanna) Bates and Nathan Bates, all of Waterloo. Two sisters, Berniece Carr of Minneapolis and Annie B. Gayle of Stone Mountain, Georgia. A stepmother, Annie Carr of Waterloo; a sister-in-law, Missionary Patricia Carr of Waterloo; five grandchildren, DeMarquis Forney, Montreall Balton, Tyre Crawford, Destiny Robinson and Ahrikah Robinson; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Will O. Carr Jr., James W. Carr, Jerry Scott and Tony Carr; and two sisters, Cheryl Carr and Dorothy M. Carr.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Antioch Baptist Church. Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. and at the church one hour before service time on Monday. Sander Funeral Service is assisting the family.