October 15, 1947-February 15, 2022

Mary (Taber) Kirkpatrick passed away at home February 15th, 2022. Daughter of Carrol and Virginia Taber. She married Roger Kirkpatrick August 10th, 1968 and later divorced. She is survived by her children: Timothy(Sarah), Jeff(Mandi), David(Shari), Angela(Corey) Lott, John, 10 loving grandchildren, 4 loving great-granddaughters, brothers Gary(Marlene) Hendricks, Paul(Laurel) Spurgeon, Tom(Tammy) Taber, and sister Judy(David) Tallant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Gary Taber and Sandy(Walt) Palmer.

In lieu of flowers memorials will be given to St. Judes to honor Mary.

No visitation or funeral per Mary.