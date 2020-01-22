Mary Steffen

(1963-2020)

WATERLOO -- Mary C. Steffen, 56, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born March 4, 1963, in Waterloo, the daughter of John and Nancy Turner Carpenter. She married Mike Steffen on Oct. 20, 1984, in Waterloo, and they later divorced.

Mary was employed for many years at Carpenter's Restaurant and most recently at Wendy's on La Porte Road.

Survived by: her mother, Nancy of Waterloo; two sons, Eddie (Katelyn) Steffen of Waverly and Sam Steffen of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Maverick and McKenna; three sisters, Jean (Neil Goodell) Clark and Susan (Nathan Milius) Hathaway, both of Waterloo, and Linda (Jason) Gambetty of Oregon, Wis.

Preceded in death by: her father, John Carpenter; and her brother, Michael Carpenter.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

