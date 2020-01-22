Mary Steffen

(1963-2020)
WATERLOO -- Mary C. Steffen, 56, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born March 4, 1963, in Waterloo, the daughter of John and Nancy Turner Carpenter. She married Mike Steffen on Oct. 20, 1984, in Waterloo, and they later divorced.
Mary was employed for many years at Carpenter's Restaurant and most recently at Wendy's on La Porte Road.
Survived by: her mother, Nancy of Waterloo; two sons, Eddie (Katelyn) Steffen of Waverly and Sam Steffen of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Maverick and McKenna; three sisters, Jean (Neil Goodell) Clark and Susan (Nathan Milius) Hathaway, both of Waterloo, and Linda (Jason) Gambetty of Oregon, Wis.
Preceded in death by: her father, John Carpenter; and her brother, Michael Carpenter.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
300 West Ridgeway Ave.
Waterloo, IA 50701
4:00PM
300 West Ridgeway Ave.
Waterloo, IA 50701
11:00AM
627 West Fourth Street
Waterloo, IA 50701
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.