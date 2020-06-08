Mary Sellon
Mary Sellon

Mary Sellon

Mary Sellon 

(1952-2020)

JANESVILLE — Mary Christine Sellon, 68, of Janesville, died Friday, June 5, at her home near Janesville.

She was born March 9, 1952, in Beloit, Wis., daughter of Edward and Roberta (Christensen) Kroeger. She married Thomas C. Sellon on Sept. 11, 1971, in Beloit.

She graduated from Beloit High School and attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Rock County for a year. Mary was a self-employed antique dealer. She operated Dark Horse Antiques from their acreage.

Survived by: her husband; her mother, Roberta Kroeger of Beloit; and two sisters, Laura (Paul) Lengeling of Collins and Andrea (Troy) Schaer of Roscoe, Ill.

Preceded in death by: her father, Edward Kroeger.

Services: a public visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly. Graveside services will follow at Oakland Cemetery, rural Janesville. According to guidelines from the CDC, visitors are requested to exercise social distancing and wearing masks is encouraged.

Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

She had a love for animals, especially cats and horses.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Sellon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

