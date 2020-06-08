Mary Sellon 

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1952-2020)

JANESVILLE — Mary Christine Sellon, 68, of Janesville, died Friday, June 5, at her home near Janesville.

She was born March 9, 1952, in Beloit, Wis., daughter of Edward and Roberta (Christensen) Kroeger. She married Thomas C. Sellon on Sept. 11, 1971, in Beloit.

She graduated from Beloit High School and attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Rock County for a year. Mary was a self-employed antique dealer. She operated Dark Horse Antiques from their acreage.

Survived by: her husband; her mother, Roberta Kroeger of Beloit; and two sisters, Laura (Paul) Lengeling of Collins and Andrea (Troy) Schaer of Roscoe, Ill.

Preceded in death by: her father, Edward Kroeger.

Services: a public visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly. Graveside services will follow at Oakland Cemetery, rural Janesville. According to guidelines from the CDC, visitors are requested to exercise social distancing and wearing masks is encouraged.

Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Society.