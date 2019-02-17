Try 1 month for 99¢
Mary S. Brown

Mary Brown

(1941-2019)

WATERLOO -- Mary S. (Hollingsworth) Brown, 78, of Waterloo, died Feb. 11 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Jan. 2, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of John T. and Roxie (Hillard) Hollingsworth. She married Percy L. Brown on Oct. 1, 1956, in Waterloo.

Mary was a foster parent for over 20 years. She was a member of the Shilliam Avenue Church of God in Christ where she served on many auxiliaries.

Survived by: her husband; three children, Percy L. Brown Jr. of Triangle, Va., Dr. Jeanette Brown Higgins of Conyers, Ga., and Jaclyn Brown of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: a son, Dennis J. Brown; two daughters, Mary E. Brown and Annette Jenkins; five sisters, Dora Polk, Lora Smith, AlmaJean Kennerly, Mildred Taylor and Bette Mitchell; and two brothers, James W. Hollingsworth and John Hollingsworth.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson St., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family or the Shilliam Avenue Church of God in Christ, 307 Shilliam Ave. Waterloo 50703.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Mary S. Brown
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments