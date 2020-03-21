(1957-2020)

ACKLEY — Mary Roelfs, 62, of Ackley, died Sunday, March 15, at her home in Ackley.

She was born June 8, 1957, just 25 minutes after her brother, Mike, daughter of Jarthy and Dorothy (Heitland) Roelfs. She graduated from Ackley-Geneva High School and then Hawkeye Community College.Mary worked at the Boys State School in Eldora for 38 1/2 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: a brother, Orrie; sisters-in-law, Charlene Roelfs and Patti Holmes; a special friend, Leland Wright; and 24 nieces, nephews, greats- and great-greats.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and brothers, Dean, Charlie, Lyle and Mike.

Services: Pending with Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.

Mary loved baking, especially banana bread and sharing it. She was happiest when she was helping others. She loved spending time with family and friends and her church family. She had an infectious laugh and smile that couldn’t help but make you smile too.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Roelfs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.