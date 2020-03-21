Mary Roelfs
0 entries

Mary Roelfs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Roelfs

Mary Roelfs

(1957-2020)

ACKLEY — Mary Roelfs, 62, of Ackley, died Sunday, March 15, at her home in Ackley.

She was born June 8, 1957, just 25 minutes after her brother, Mike, daughter of Jarthy and Dorothy (Heitland) Roelfs. She graduated from Ackley-Geneva High School and then Hawkeye Community College.Mary worked at the Boys State School in Eldora for 38 1/2 years.

Survivors: a brother, Orrie; sisters-in-law, Charlene Roelfs and Patti Holmes; a special friend, Leland Wright; and 24 nieces, nephews, greats- and great-greats.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and brothers, Dean, Charlie, Lyle and Mike.

Services: Pending with Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.

Mary loved baking, especially banana bread and sharing it. She was happiest when she was helping others. She loved spending time with family and friends and her church family. She had an infectious laugh and smile that couldn’t help but make you smile too.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Roelfs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News