Mary R. Schuler

Mary Rosalie Schuler was born in Waterloo on November 17, 1947, to parents Arnold and Elizabeth (Sadler) Herrmann. She graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville with the class of 1966. She then graduated from Pitzi’s Cosmetology School in Waterloo. On April 8, 1967 she was united in marriage with Ray Schuler at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. Mary worked for several years as a Cosmetologist at Miller’s Beauty Salon in Oelwein. She was then employed with Amoco Foam in Oelwein and later with Atwood Automotive and Dura Automotive Systems in West Union.

Mary loved gardening and even graduated from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo with a degree in Horticulture for her own personal interest. She loved spending time with family and friends and showing off pictures and stories about her children and grandchildren. She was dedicated to watching “Days of Our Lives” and could fill you in on all the details. She enjoyed playing cards and was always up for a game with family and friends. Mary was straightforward and honest and always had a quick and quirky comeback and liked to have the last word. Mary was very giving and generous and always willing to help out anyone, including family, friends and even strangers. She loved with all she was and definitely left her children and grandchildren with great memories, stories and lots of laughs.