Mary R. Linkenmeyer

(1935-2020)

Mary Rae Linkenmeyer, 84, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 24, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born August 23, 1935, in Independence, daughter of Raymon C. and Lucille A. McGraw Hamilton. She married George Linkenmeyer on March 21, 1956 in Minnesota. Mary was a waitress at Ramada Hotel for many years.

Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Sue Jensen and Shelly (Tom) Siglin of Waterloo; five sons, Jeff, Rick (Sabrina) Jim and Todd all of Waterloo and Kelly (Joni) of Ankeny; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul and Tom Hamilton both of Independence and a half brother, Jim Fox of Waterloo.

Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Phillips; her brother, Pat Hamilton; her son-in-law, Dick Jensen and her step-father, Weldon Fox.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

