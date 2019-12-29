{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Kiefer

(1920-2019)

WATERLOO — Mary LaVerna “Pumpkin Lady” Kiefer, 99, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 26, at Rosewood Estate, Waterloo.

She was born Aug. 23, 1920, in Montezuma, daughter of Dewey D. and Alma Elmira (Johnson) Butler. Mary attended Montezuma High School and Pitze’s School of Beauty. She married Robert E. Kiefer on Aug. 4, 1947, in Grundy Center. He died April 26, 1995.

Mary was a beautician at Pitze’s School of Beauty for about 13 years and then was a homemaker and raised her family. She and Robert established Kiefer’s Pumpkin Patch in Waterloo in the early 1960s. She was a member of the former Bethel Presbyterian Church, now known as Unity Presbyterian Church in Waterloo and was involved in church activities and taught Sunday school.

Survivors: a daughter, Reta (John) Humpal of Waterloo; a son, Rick (Julie) Kiefer of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Jesse J. (Sheri) Taylor, James (Megan) Humpal and Amanda (Brandon) Trebon; and four great-grandchildren, Wade and Marissa Sigl; Madilynne and Kolten Trebon.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Roy and Donald Butler; and a sister, Dixie Keenan.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Unity Presbyterian Church, 1149 Hammond Ave., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, and for an hour prior to the services at the church.

Memorials: to Becker-Chapman American Legion Post, 728 Commercial St., Waterloo, IA 50701.

Mary was a hard-working, spunky lady who wanted to keep busy. She spent many hours working in the family greenhouse and enjoyed spending time with her family, puzzles, eating Sunday brunch and animals of all kinds.

