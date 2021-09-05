WATERLOO-Mary Mozelle (Poock) Kuhn, 87, of Waterloo, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at Rosewood Estate of Friendship Village. Mozelle was born October 26, 1933 in Hampton, to Clifton and Blanche Shaffer. She grew up in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, Arlen Poock, November 3, 1952 in Kirksville, Missouri. To this union three children were born, Brian, Brenda, and Beayn. Arlen passed away on March 14, 1968. She later married Matthew J. Kuhn on March 18, 1973 in Waterloo where they made their home. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends, traveling, camping, and volunteering in her church and community. She loved to cook and garden. Mozelle is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Matt of 48 years; son, Brian (Connie) Poock of Hiawatha, and daughter, Beayn Poock of Waterloo; three stepchildren Kaye (Nick) Halvorson of Waterloo, Karla (Dave) Wach of Elk Run Heights, and Kurt (Sue) Kuhn of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Eric, Jenalee, Cortney, Adam, Jessica, Ellen, Sarah, Erika, and Kristofer; and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Arlen; and a daughter, Brenda Barron. A private committal service will be held at a later date at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.