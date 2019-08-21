(1927-2019)
WATERLOO — Mary Mortensen, 92, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 19, at the Martin Health Center, Western Home.
She was born May 26, 1927, in Freeport, Ill., the daughter of Fred C. and Mrytle Wachtel Leigh. She married James Melvin Mortensen on May 14, 1952, in Clinton and he preceded her in death.
Mary graduated in 1949 from Cornell College in Mount Vernon with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and taught second grade for three years in Clinton. She and her husband moved to Fort Dodge where she was employed as a substitute teacher and cafeteria worker and was a member of the Methodist Church and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. In 1985, they retired to Spirit Lake, where she resided until 2008 before moving to the Western Home in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her five children, Linda (Tom) Adams of Waterloo, James Mortensen Jr. of Melbourne, Fla., Sarah Ruden of Dubuque, Steven (Susan) Mortensen of Reston, Va., and Dr. John (Sarah Millay) Mortensen of West Allis, Wis.; six grandchildren, Carrie (Dirk) Buschmann, Casey (Jennifer) Adams, Jeremy (Kelly) Hall, Rachel (Joshua) Kennedy, Audrey Ruden and Mathew Mortensen; five great-grandchildren, McKenzie (Brian Smith) Adams, Lilly Adams, Laynie Adams, Libby Adams and Laycie Adams and a sixth great-grandchild due in September.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Dr. Fred Leigh.
Services: private family service will take place in Spirit Lake, with burial in Lakeview Gardens Cemetery, Spirit Lake. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge or Spirit Lake United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoff grarup.com.
Mrs. Mortensen was a devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She valued her many friendships. Her interests included music, the performing arts, movies, and shopping. Her volunteer work included reading with children and staffing a local art museum.
