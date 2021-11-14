May 19, 1934-Nov. 5, 2021

Mary Miller, 87, of Bodfish, CA, died of natural causes on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, under the loving care of her daughter Beth Sedgwick and son Hugh Hensley and hospice care.

She was born May 19, 1934 in Mallard, IA, the daughter of Herman and Helen”Nell” Duffy Miller. Mary graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterloo, IA in 1952 and from Mt. Mercy School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids, IA in 1955. She married Alan Hensley on May 19, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. Mary’s nursing career in Waterloo, Ames, Cedar Rapids and then moving to CA in 1963 spanned many years, including administration and teaching, retiring in 2014.

Survivors include four sons: Christopher Hensley of Los Angeles, Hugh Hensley of Bodfish, CA, Sean Hensley of Pasadena, CA, Noel Hensley (Aurora) of Ventura, CA; One daughter Beth Sedgwick of Bodfish, CA; three grandsons: Brandon Hensley of Los Angeles, Joshua Sedgwick of Long Beach, CA, Noel Hensley of Ventura, CA; Two granddaughters: Mary and Paulina Hensley of Ventura, CA; one sister Alice Hicok of Waterloo, IA ; one brother Joseph (Maura) Miller of Blue Springs, MO; one sister-in-law Carol Witting of Cedar Rapids, IA.

Preceded in death by her parents; Father and Mother-in-law Louis and Kathleen Hensley; husband Alan Hensley; grandson Sean Sedgwick; sister Helen Miller; brothers-in-law Bernard Witting, Terry and Rick Hensley and Earl Hicok; sister-in-law Carol Miller.

A funeral Mass followed by a Celebration of Mary’s Life will take place in CA in Dec.